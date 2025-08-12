Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

ASND has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $289.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $195.97 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $199.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.76.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $216.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,226,000 after acquiring an additional 960,504 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,183,000 after acquiring an additional 753,859 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,112,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,392,221,000 after acquiring an additional 402,316 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,029,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 520,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,588,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

