ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $44.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $401.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.45 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000.46. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $341,571.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,742.24. This represents a 17.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

