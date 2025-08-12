Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $59.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.37 and a beta of 1.68.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.