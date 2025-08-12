Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:HSHP opened at $7.19 on Friday. Himalaya Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Himalaya Shipping had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.18 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Himalaya Shipping by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Himalaya Shipping by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Himalaya Shipping by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Himalaya Shipping by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 47,231 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Himalaya Shipping by 478.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 102,103 shares during the period. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

