Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Lobo EV Technologies Stock Down 6.9%

Shares of NASDAQ LOBO opened at $0.69 on Friday. Lobo EV Technologies has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lobo EV Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lobo EV Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lobo EV Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:LOBO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Lobo EV Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Lobo EV Technologies

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services.

