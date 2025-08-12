Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $11.39 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.77. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 47.47%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,587,000 after acquiring an additional 107,635 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 97,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 639.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

