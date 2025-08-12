Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

DRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. BTIG Research set a $49.00 target price on Leonardo DRS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of DRS opened at $41.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.71. Leonardo DRS has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.50 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, Director David W. Carey sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $295,761.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,139.08. The trade was a 21.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,715,000 after buying an additional 2,236,661 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

