Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Bonny W. Simi Sells 173,456 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Bonny W. Simi sold 173,456 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $2,992,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 211,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,598.25. This trade represents a 45.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of JOBY stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 2.52.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 447,083.78% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 773.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

