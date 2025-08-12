Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:CCIF opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Credit Income Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,969.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.

In other Carlyle Credit Income Fund news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe bought 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $99,995.04. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 46,180 shares in the company, valued at $291,857.60. The trade was a 52.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nishil Mehta bought 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,233.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 32,754 shares in the company, valued at $197,179.08. This trade represents a 103.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 40,370 shares of company stock valued at $250,222 over the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

