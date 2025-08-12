Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Trading Up 1.1%
NYSE:CCIF opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $8.80.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at Carlyle Credit Income Fund
In other Carlyle Credit Income Fund news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe bought 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $99,995.04. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 46,180 shares in the company, valued at $291,857.60. The trade was a 52.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nishil Mehta bought 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,233.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 32,754 shares in the company, valued at $197,179.08. This trade represents a 103.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 40,370 shares of company stock valued at $250,222 over the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CCIF
About Carlyle Credit Income Fund
Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
