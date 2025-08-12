Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) Director Phil Horlock Sells 30,000 Shares

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) Director Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 240,766 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,960. The trade was a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phil Horlock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Bird alerts:

On Tuesday, June 10th, Phil Horlock sold 8,860 shares of Blue Bird stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $363,614.40.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Phil Horlock sold 13,289 shares of Blue Bird stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $554,151.30.

Blue Bird Stock Down 1.2%

BLBD stock opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. Blue Bird Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $398.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.64 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLBD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLBD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,977,000 after buying an additional 2,998,453 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 1,394.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,423,000 after buying an additional 1,511,158 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after buying an additional 689,394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,906,000 after buying an additional 544,248 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 24.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,402,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,760,000 after buying an additional 468,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.