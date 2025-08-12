Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Chairman Jared Isaacman Purchases 91,721 Shares

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) Chairman Jared Isaacman bought 91,721 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $7,511,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 835,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,387,319. This trade represents a 12.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jared Isaacman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

On Monday, August 11th, Jared Isaacman bought 104,705 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,754,385.05.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 1.7%

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.90 and a 200 day moving average of $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.09 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Shift4 Payments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.