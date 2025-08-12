F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,981 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in F5 by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 685 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in F5 by 11.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 451 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 134.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 news, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $440,295.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,465.89. The trade was a 23.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.73, for a total value of $417,206.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,101.27. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,519 shares of company stock worth $2,520,097 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.89.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $318.11 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $334.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

