Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUCD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

