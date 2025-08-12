Northland Capmk Predicts Hut 8’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Hut 8 in a report released on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HUT. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Northland Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Hut 8 Trading Up 5.8%

Hut 8 stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. Hut 8 has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Hut 8 had a net margin of 112.81% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,546,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,075,000 after purchasing an additional 87,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 13.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,679,000 after purchasing an additional 309,113 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at $37,400,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at $27,115,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Hut 8 by 181.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,287,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 829,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hut 8

In related news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 11,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $174,558.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,104.07. The trade was a 35.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

