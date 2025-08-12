Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.33.

POU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$20.22 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$14.33 and a one year high of C$32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.11. The company has a market cap of C$3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.70%.

In related news, Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 5,122 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.16, for a total transaction of C$98,130.35. Also, Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa sold 43,535 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.85, for a total value of C$951,239.75. Company insiders own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

