Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Dbs Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 4,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.