NetEase (NTES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect NetEase to post earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $28.59 billion for the quarter.
NetEase Stock Performance
Shares of NTES opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.67. NetEase has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $141.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.25.
NetEase Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.
Institutional Trading of NetEase
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NetEase in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
