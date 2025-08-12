NetEase (NTES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect NetEase to post earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $28.59 billion for the quarter.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NTES opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.67. NetEase has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $141.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.25.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetEase stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTES Free Report ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NetEase in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NetEase

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.