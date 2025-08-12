Evotec (EVO) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Evotec to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $202.02 million for the quarter.

Evotec Stock Performance

Shares of Evotec stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. Evotec has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

Get Evotec alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evotec

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evotec stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) by 262.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Evotec were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Evotec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Evotec

About Evotec

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.