CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) versus Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Financial Contrast

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Ucommune International has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBRE Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ucommune International and CBRE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International N/A N/A N/A CBRE Group 2.86% 18.89% 6.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

36.9% of Ucommune International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Ucommune International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CBRE Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ucommune International and CBRE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 0.00 CBRE Group 0 2 7 1 2.90

CBRE Group has a consensus price target of $158.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.98%. Given CBRE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ucommune International and CBRE Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $23.92 million 0.03 -$9.49 million N/A N/A CBRE Group $35.77 billion 1.28 $968.00 million $3.57 42.98

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Ucommune International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment provides facilities management, including day-to-day management of client-occupied space, headquarters, regional offices, administrative offices, data centers and other critical facilities, manufacturing and laboratory facilities, and distribution facilities and retail space; and project management services comprising building consulting, program, and project and cost management services under the Turner & Townsend brand name. The Real Estate Investments segment offers investment management services under the CBRE Investment Management brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; and development services, such as real estate development and investment activities under the Trammell Crow Company and Telford Homes brands to users and investors in commercial real estate, and for their own account. CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

