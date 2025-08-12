Soluna (SLNH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Soluna to post earnings of ($0.76) per share and revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 154.07% and a negative net margin of 208.98%. The company had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter.

Soluna Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SLNH opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. Soluna has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $5.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Soluna in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William P. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of Soluna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 175,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,754.58. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $48,420 in the last ninety days. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

Further Reading

