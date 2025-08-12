Nutex Health (NUTX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Nutex Health to post earnings of ($5.43) per share and revenue of $176.48 million for the quarter.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $2.71. Nutex Health had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The firm had revenue of $211.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 million.

Nutex Health Price Performance

Nutex Health stock opened at $89.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Nutex Health has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $184.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average is $99.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Nutex Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Nutex Health from $100.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Nutex Health from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUTX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nutex Health by 6,590.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nutex Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

Further Reading

