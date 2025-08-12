Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) PT Set at $74.00 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a $74.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KTOS. JMP Securities set a $70.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.92.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

KTOS opened at $65.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.17 and a beta of 1.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $19.36 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $351.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 5,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $191,574.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,332 shares in the company, valued at $507,642.52. This trade represents a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $247,904.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 318,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,033,416.50. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,572 shares of company stock worth $4,294,256 in the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,179 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,382,000 after acquiring an additional 818,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,340,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,510,000 after acquiring an additional 307,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,949,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,490,000 after acquiring an additional 301,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,130,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,576,000 after acquiring an additional 203,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.