Head to Head Comparison: Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI) versus Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ:BINI – Get Free Report) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bollinger Innovations and Rivian Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bollinger Innovations alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bollinger Innovations 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rivian Automotive 3 18 5 0 2.08

Rivian Automotive has a consensus price target of $13.7304, indicating a potential upside of 15.09%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Bollinger Innovations.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Bollinger Innovations has a beta of -1.03, indicating that its share price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rivian Automotive has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bollinger Innovations and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bollinger Innovations -4,760.68% -2,736.27% -246.76% Rivian Automotive -68.06% -58.07% -23.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bollinger Innovations and Rivian Automotive”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bollinger Innovations $1.09 million 2.39 -$457.06 million N/A N/A Rivian Automotive $4.97 billion 2.71 -$4.75 billion ($3.23) -3.69

Bollinger Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rivian Automotive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Bollinger Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Bollinger Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Bollinger Innovations on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bollinger Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name. It provides consumer services, such as digital financing and leasing, telematics-based insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, software services, and charging solutions. In addition, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and operates the Rivian Adventure Network Direct Current fast chargers, and offers access to Combined Charging Standard, as well as FleetOS, a proprietary, end-to-end centralized fleet management subscription platform. Further, it offers Rivian Commercial Van platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bollinger Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bollinger Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.