Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) vs. Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK) Financial Contrast

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) and Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Bolt Projects’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative -11.41% -6,372.67% -21.21% Bolt Projects N/A N/A -50.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Bolt Projects shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Bolt Projects shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative $203.43 million 0.27 -$27.42 million ($0.58) -2.36 Bolt Projects $1.37 million 3.22 -$65.39 million N/A N/A

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Bolt Projects”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grove Collaborative has higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Projects.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Grove Collaborative and Bolt Projects, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bolt Projects 0 0 0 0 0.00

Grove Collaborative presently has a consensus target price of $1.35, indicating a potential downside of 1.46%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Bolt Projects.

Volatility & Risk

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Projects has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grove Collaborative beats Bolt Projects on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Bolt Projects

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

