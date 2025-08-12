Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $309.58 million for the quarter.

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1.82%.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.