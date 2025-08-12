What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Hut 8 Q1 Earnings?

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Hut 8 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hut 8’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

HUT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Hut 8 from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $20.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Hut 8 has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $31.95.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Hut 8 had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 112.81%. The firm had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 53,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,679,000 after acquiring an additional 309,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 11,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $174,558.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,104.07. This trade represents a 35.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

