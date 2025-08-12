Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 19th. Analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to post earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter.
Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.47 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 29.19%.
Ituran Location and Control Price Performance
ITRN opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08.
Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.
View Our Latest Report on ITRN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ituran Location and Control stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 327.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
About Ituran Location and Control
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
