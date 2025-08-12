Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.6667.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 19th.
PYXS opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.13.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
