Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.6667.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,980,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 1,043,228 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 601,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 219,100 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 32.5% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 296.6% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 390,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 292,370 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

PYXS opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

