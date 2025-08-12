Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 742,400 Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 742,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,994,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.72% of Ero Copper as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ERO. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Canada upgraded Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

