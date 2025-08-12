Roth Capital Issues Optimistic Forecast for Enersys Earnings

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Enersys in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enersys’ current full-year earnings is $9.99 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enersys’ Q3 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

Get Enersys alerts:

ENS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Enersys Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ENS opened at $95.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Enersys has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $104.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.02 million. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Enersys

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Enersys in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Enersys by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Enersys by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Enersys in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Enersys by 197.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shawn M. O’connell purchased 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,192.80. This represents a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrea J. Funk purchased 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.20 per share, with a total value of $25,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 50,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,729. The trade was a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,085 shares of company stock valued at $89,726 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Enersys Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Enersys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Enersys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.