Cellebrite DI (CLBT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Cellebrite DI to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter. Cellebrite DI has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cellebrite DI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $26.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellebrite DI stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,881 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned about 0.07% of Cellebrite DI worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

