Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Stake Cut by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 206.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE PSF opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 737.0%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.