Alvotech (ALVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $120.51 million for the quarter.

Alvotech Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ALVO stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. Alvotech has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on Alvotech from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alvotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alvotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Alvotech were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

