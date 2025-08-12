BTIG Research Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT)

BTIG Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of MaxCyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MaxCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MaxCyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

MaxCyte Stock Down 4.3%

NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $1.32 on Monday. MaxCyte has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $140.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 125.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 million. Research analysts predict that MaxCyte will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 7,935.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 92.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

