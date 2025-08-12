Brokerages Set Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) PT at $140.38

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.3750.

COOP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total value of $5,241,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 663,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,872,032.64. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $180.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.76. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $193.86.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.15). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

