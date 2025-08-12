Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.16 and traded as high as C$34.37. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$34.01, with a volume of 225,203 shares trading hands.

Separately, Desjardins increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -219.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Nancy Patricia Dorn acquired 2,470 shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$42.52 per share, with a total value of C$105,028.80.

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity.

