Humacyte’s (HUMA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

HUMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Humacyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $271.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.90. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

