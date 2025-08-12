B. Riley Has Negative View of Aspen Aerogels FY2027 Earnings

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

ASPN stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $571.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.73. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.53 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 78.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 79,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,398,000 after buying an additional 78,195 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 132,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 654.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

