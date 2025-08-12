Medtronic (MDT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 19th. Analysts expect Medtronic to post earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.600 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Medtronic to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.94.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medtronic stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.19.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

