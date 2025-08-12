FY2028 EPS Estimates for C4 Therapeutics Cut by Analyst

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management reduced their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for C4 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at $22.04 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

C4 Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4%

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.97. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 325.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $680,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,072,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,861,000 after acquiring an additional 395,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,978,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 374,946 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

