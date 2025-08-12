Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Lowered to Hold Rating by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 10.0%

TNDM stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $683.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.51% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,725.21. This represents a 10.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 13,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $149,410.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,580 shares in the company, valued at $278,566.20. This represents a 115.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 15,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 49,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,954 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

