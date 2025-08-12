Head-To-Head Survey: Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) & 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) and 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Entera Bio has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 89BIO has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and 89BIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio -4,525.11% -87.99% -77.04% 89BIO N/A -97.56% -83.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

14.1% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Entera Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of 89BIO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Entera Bio and 89BIO”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $180,000.00 474.70 -$9.54 million ($0.26) -7.23 89BIO N/A N/A -$367.08 million ($3.61) -2.43

Entera Bio has higher revenue and earnings than 89BIO. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 89BIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Entera Bio and 89BIO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 89BIO 0 2 4 2 3.00

Entera Bio presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 431.91%. 89BIO has a consensus price target of $26.2857, suggesting a potential upside of 199.72%. Given Entera Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than 89BIO.

Summary

Entera Bio beats 89BIO on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entera Bio

(Get Free Report)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures. Its other product candidate is GLP-2, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of short bowl syndrome; and OXM for the treatment of obesity and metabolic diseases. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

About 89BIO

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.