Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share and revenue of $151.17 million for the quarter.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE MSGE opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $44.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,994,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.