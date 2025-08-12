Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.86 and traded as high as $20.34. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 181,438 shares.

TEN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $596.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.63. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $153.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 570.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 14th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

