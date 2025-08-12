Neonode (NEON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Neonode to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Neonode had a negative net margin of 217.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. On average, analysts expect Neonode to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode Stock Performance

NEON opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Neonode from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on NEON

Institutional Trading of Neonode

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neonode stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Neonode as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neonode

(Get Free Report)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.