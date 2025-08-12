Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP) Trading Up 13% – Still a Buy?

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $29.04. Approximately 2,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88.

About Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (GOOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Google stock (GOOGL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.

