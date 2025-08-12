Reviewing Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) & TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC)

Profitability

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayne Savings Bancshares 17.74% 16.26% 1.03% TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TC Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and TC Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayne Savings Bancshares $38.11 million 1.40 $7.83 million $3.21 7.56 TC Bancshares $14.76 million 5.21 $600,000.00 N/A N/A

Wayne Savings Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Summary

Wayne Savings Bancshares beats TC Bancshares on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial, installment, residential and nonresidential real estate, commercial real estate, residential construction, multi-family real estate, land, commercial business, consumer, home, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, furniture and appliance, agriculture, and term loans, as well as lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management and trust services. Further, it provides overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

