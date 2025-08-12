ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:ARKB) Trading Down 1% – Time to Sell?

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:ARKB – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.51 and last traded at $38.71. 1,674,489 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 2.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.60.

