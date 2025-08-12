ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:ARKB) Trading Down 1% – Time to Sell?

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:ARKB – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.51 and last traded at $38.71. 1,674,489 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.10.
ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 2.2%
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.60.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.