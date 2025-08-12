Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URGN. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.00 price target on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer set a $31.00 price target on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urogen Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $18.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.12. Urogen Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $21.01.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.06 million. Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 97,487.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,149 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $98,551.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 158,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,503.06. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,522 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $143,971.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 41,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,156.88. The trade was a 15.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,833 shares of company stock valued at $280,567 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the first quarter worth $35,461,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 216.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,360,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,368 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $18,628,000. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $16,149,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $14,608,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

