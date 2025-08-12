Verve Therapeutics (VERV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Verve Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.70) per share and revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 303.64% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. On average, analysts expect Verve Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.23. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 126.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 17,186 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 1,028.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 373,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 340,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 90.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 671,939 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verve Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Featured Articles

