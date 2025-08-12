Verve Therapeutics (VERV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect Verve Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.70) per share and revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter.
Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 303.64% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. On average, analysts expect Verve Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VERV opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.23. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verve Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.
Verve Therapeutics Company Profile
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.
